Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma shows her struggling 'student life' as she preps for next performance; Watch
Nia Sharma is presently a part of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began with a bang and consists of celebs turned into contestants. This platform offers an opportunity to the celebs to showcase their exceptional moves and are given choreographers who train them. Television diva Nia Sharma has also participated in this popular reality show along with her choreographer Tarun Raj Nihalani. Till now, she has delivered amazing performances and has been hailed by fans and judges.
Nia Sharma often shares a glimpse of her rehearsals with her choreographer and her team, and today again, she dropped a video on her Instagram handle. In this clip, we see the actress practicing for her next performance with her team. We see Shivani Patel guiding Nia and others to perform a step. Sharing this video, Nia captioned, "The student life… @mr.tarunraj @makeupbyastha @cashmakeupartistry Thank you teacher @shivanipatel_official."
Sharing her joy and nervousness about doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, Nia Sharma had earlier said, "After 11 years, I've got the opportunity to do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and it just feels unreal. Ever since the journey has begun, it's excruciating. I think I've taken my pillow and blanket to the hall itself (laughs). The first performance, the jitters, the anxiety, panic attacks, I've felt all, and after that when your performance goes good, it feels like everything. I've felt my best and I am the happiest right now."
Nia Sharma's career:
Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. She was also seen in numerous music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh Le, and more.
