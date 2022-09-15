Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nia Sharma shows her struggling 'student life' as she preps for next performance; Watch

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began with a bang and consists of celebs turned into contestants. This platform offers an opportunity to the celebs to showcase their exceptional moves and are given choreographers who train them. Television diva Nia Sharma has also participated in this popular reality show along with her choreographer Tarun Raj Nihalani. Till now, she has delivered amazing performances and has been hailed by fans and judges.

Nia Sharma often shares a glimpse of her rehearsals with her choreographer and her team, and today again, she dropped a video on her Instagram handle. In this clip, we see the actress practicing for her next performance with her team. We see Shivani Patel guiding Nia and others to perform a step. Sharing this video, Nia captioned, "The student life… @mr.tarunraj @makeupbyastha @cashmakeupartistry Thank you teacher @shivanipatel_official."