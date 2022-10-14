Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nishant Bhat dedicates his act to LGBTQIA+ community; Karan Johar goes ‘numb’

The upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will see him pay an ode to the LGBTQIA+ community. He will execute the oppressed pain of their day-to-day lives. The act received a thunderous response from the audience and judges. Karan Johar got emotional after seeing Nishant Bhat's act and said, "I went numb because I myself have gone through this."

Nishant Bhat is the latest contestant to make his entry on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as a wild card contestant. Choreographer by profession, Nishant has appeared in reality shows like Bigg Boss OTT, Bigg Boss 15, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Prior to appearing on reality shows, Nishant worked backstage for reality shows like Super Dancer and Bigg Boss. The celebrity has achieved immense fandom post his stints on these shows, and will now be entertaining everyone with his dance performances.

Check out the promo here:



In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Nishant Bhat opened up about his ultimate aim. He said, "I aim to be on the other side of the dance floor, and rightfully earn my seat on the judging panel."

Nishant Bhat is an ace choreographer and he is competing with celebrity contestants. This created a debate online about how it would be unfair to the remaining contestants. When asked Nishant about it, he stated, "Like Karan Johar sir said, for me, I am my competition. I have to beat my expectations and surpass what people have already seen me do in the past. I have to live up to the expectations of the makers of the show, the judging panel and more so the choreographer community I represent. So the pressure is on."

Hosted by Maniesh Paul, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 goes on air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors TV.

