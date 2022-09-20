Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar look stylish as they get spotted

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began with a bang after a hiatus of 5 years. Within a short span of time, the show has garnered an amazing response from fans. The new season promises exceptional performances, entertainment and also all things glam for which the audiences were waiting eagerly. However, along with this, audiences are also witnessing dance battles between contestants. The jury of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 comprises Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi.

Today, the judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 were spotted on the sets of the show. Maintaining the glam quotient, Nora Fatehi looked like a queen as she made an appearance in a white thigh-high backless sequined gown and made heads turn as she walked towards the sets. Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous in a multicolour striped gown and swooned many hearts as she flaunted her gorgeous smile. On the other hand, Karan Johar sported an all-grey outfit and looked dapper as he donned a grey blazer on a black T-shirt and paired it with grey pants.