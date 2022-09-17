Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nora Fatehi wishes Maniesh Paul on his birthday in a unique style; WATCH
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began with a bang after a hiatus of 5 years, and the first two episodes of the show received an amazing response from the audiences. The new season promises exceptional performances, entertainment, and also all things glam for which the audiences were waiting eagerly. The celebs are working hard to give their best performances on the show. The show also offers lots of entertainment to the audience. In the recent promo, Nora Fatehi is seen giving birthday wishes to Maniesh Paul.
In the promo of the dance show, Nora Fatehi is seen singing birthday song for Maniesh Paul in a very sizzling tone. Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar are unable to stop themselves from laughing at her act. Maniesh Paul also replies back to her in 90’ villain style, as he says, “Jab birthday ka gaana ga hi dia hai toh cake bhi katwa do.”
About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:
The contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, and Zorawar Kalra. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.
