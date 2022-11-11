Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nora Fatehi's fan cries tears of joy as she meets the actress on the sets; Watch

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is one of the most popular dance reality shows and is slowly edging towards its finale. The show witnessed shocking eliminations, wild card entries, and some participants walking out of the season. The 8 contestants who are still a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 include Sriti Jha, Nia Sharma, Gunjan Singh, Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik, Mr. Faisu, Nishant Bhat, and Niti Taylor. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is judged by Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi actress Madhuri Dixit and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Nora Fatehi is undoubtedly one of the most talented performers in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following internationally. Her exceptional dance moves stun fans, and the actress often gets applauded for her performance. Nora's notable songs such as Dilbar, Saki Saki, Kamariya are popular and fans adore her beauty and talent. Recently, Nora's fan visited Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 sets to fulfill her dream of meeting the actress. Her fan got emotional when she saw Nora and couldn't stop crying as Nora hugged her and kissed her forehead.

Watch the video here-

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

The upcoming weekend episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be full of entertainment and excitement. The contestants will be seen performing on hits songs and will celebrate the 'Blast from the past' theme on the show. The episode will be a star-studded one as Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie, Drishyam 2. It is a sequel to Drishyam, which was released in 2015.

Hosted by Maniesh Paul, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 premiered on 3rd September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors TV.