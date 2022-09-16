Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Paras Kalnawat dedicates his performance to his father, says 'I'll make you proud Papa'
Paras Kalnawat is presently a part of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began this month, and within a short span of time, it has already garnered an amazing response from the audiences. The show is back after a hiatus of 5 years, and fans are quite excited every weekend to watch their favorite celebs set the stage on fire with their powerful performances. Many renowned personalities have been roped in to become a part of this season. One among them is Paras Kalnawat. In the upcoming episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, the contestants and the judges will be seen celebrating the 'Family Special' episode.
Today, Paras Kalnawat shared a new video on his Instagram handle and gave us a glimpse of his upcoming performance in the 'Family Special' episode in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. For the unversed, Paras's father passed away in 2021, and reportedly the reason for his father's demise was a heart attack. In this video, Paras is seen delivering an emotional performance and also breaking into tears on the stage of the show. Giving us a glimpse of the same, Paras shared a BTS video and wrote, "And then I decided not to give up. I'll make you proud Papa."
For the retro week, the audience saw Paras Kalnawat don a mustache. He, along with his choreographer, Shweta Sharda, delivered a steamy dance performance on the enchanting romantic song 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein.'
About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:
The contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, and Zorawar Kalra. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.
