Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Paras Kalnawat dedicates his performance to his father, says 'I'll make you proud Papa'

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began this month, and within a short span of time, it has already garnered an amazing response from the audiences. The show is back after a hiatus of 5 years, and fans are quite excited every weekend to watch their favorite celebs set the stage on fire with their powerful performances. Many renowned personalities have been roped in to become a part of this season. One among them is Paras Kalnawat. In the upcoming episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, the contestants and the judges will be seen celebrating the 'Family Special' episode.

Today, Paras Kalnawat shared a new video on his Instagram handle and gave us a glimpse of his upcoming performance in the 'Family Special' episode in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. For the unversed, Paras's father passed away in 2021, and reportedly the reason for his father's demise was a heart attack. In this video, Paras is seen delivering an emotional performance and also breaking into tears on the stage of the show. Giving us a glimpse of the same, Paras shared a BTS video and wrote, "And then I decided not to give up. I'll make you proud Papa."