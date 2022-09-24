Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Paras Kalnawat dedicates performance to his on-screen idol Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most loved and admired actors in the Bollywood industry. People all around the world are fans of his movies, dancing moves, and league-beating good looks. According to sources, in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 this week, all the contestants will dedicate their dance performances to the Bollywood star for the ‘Hrithik Roshan Special’ episode.

Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat has also paid tribute to his on-screen idol and superstar Hrithik Roshan. Paras Kalnawat sharing his love for Hrithik Roshan says, “Those who know me well are aware of my fondness for Hrithik Roshan and how much I have respected his work ever since I started working in the entertainment industry. From his enduring movie performances to his flawless dancing, he is a total entertainer. He is the finest in the profession, in my opinion, and he illuminates any room he enters. I feel fortunate to perform in ‘The Hrithik Roshan Look’, which itself is a huge achievement for me. I hope he sees my upcoming dance performance since I'm interested in his response.”