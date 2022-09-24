Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Paras Kalnawat dedicates performance to his on-screen idol Hrithik Roshan
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestant Paras Kalnawat reveals being fan of Hrithik Roshan as he performs on the star’s song.
Hrithik Roshan is one of the most loved and admired actors in the Bollywood industry. People all around the world are fans of his movies, dancing moves, and league-beating good looks. According to sources, in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 this week, all the contestants will dedicate their dance performances to the Bollywood star for the ‘Hrithik Roshan Special’ episode.
Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat has also paid tribute to his on-screen idol and superstar Hrithik Roshan. Paras Kalnawat sharing his love for Hrithik Roshan says, “Those who know me well are aware of my fondness for Hrithik Roshan and how much I have respected his work ever since I started working in the entertainment industry. From his enduring movie performances to his flawless dancing, he is a total entertainer. He is the finest in the profession, in my opinion, and he illuminates any room he enters. I feel fortunate to perform in ‘The Hrithik Roshan Look’, which itself is a huge achievement for me. I hope he sees my upcoming dance performance since I'm interested in his response.”
The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Contestant showcased his outfit from the forthcoming episode of the dance reality show in a recent Instagram post, in which Paras is seen posing for a picture with judge Karan Johar. He is definitely sporting Hrithik Roshan's recognizable ‘It's Magic’ song look from the movie Koi Mil Gaya.
He also shared another post today revealing more about his performance. He captioned, “Rohit and Nisha are all set to spread some magic on stage. It's your turn to witness it at 8pm tonight on @colorstv Abhi thoda kaccha hoon magar jaldi pak jaunga.” He also performed on the stage with show judge Nora Fatehi.
About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 witnessed its first elimination of the season and TV's favourite Dadi aka Ali Asgar, along with his choreographer Lipsa, became the first contestant to get evicted from the show. Now, the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, and Zorawar Kalra. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.
