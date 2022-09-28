Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Paras Kalnawat is all smiles as he meets Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna; PIC

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 is presently the most popular reality show airing on our Television screens. The show consists of some popular celebrities who have turned into contestants and are setting the stage on fire with their exceptional performances every weekend. The contestants and judges have been celebrating unique themes every weekend such as Retro special, Bollywood special, Family special, and others. In the upcoming weekend, the contestants will be celebrating the auspicious occasion of Navratri. Not only this but popular actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen making a special guest appearance on the show.

Today, Paras Kalnawat, who is also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, shared a picture with Rashmika Mandanna on his Instagram handle. In this picture, Paras looks all decked up for the Navratri special episode and is all smiles as he poses with Rashmika. Speaking about Paras attire, the actor was seen donning a multicoloured coat on a white traditional outfit. Sharing this photo, he captioned, "Teri JHALAK asharfi Srivalli".