Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Paras Kalnawat is all smiles as he meets Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna; PIC
Paras Kalnawat is presently a part of the popular dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 is presently the most popular reality show airing on our Television screens. The show consists of some popular celebrities who have turned into contestants and are setting the stage on fire with their exceptional performances every weekend. The contestants and judges have been celebrating unique themes every weekend such as Retro special, Bollywood special, Family special, and others. In the upcoming weekend, the contestants will be celebrating the auspicious occasion of Navratri. Not only this but popular actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen making a special guest appearance on the show.
Today, Paras Kalnawat, who is also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, shared a picture with Rashmika Mandanna on his Instagram handle. In this picture, Paras looks all decked up for the Navratri special episode and is all smiles as he poses with Rashmika. Speaking about Paras attire, the actor was seen donning a multicoloured coat on a white traditional outfit. Sharing this photo, he captioned, "Teri JHALAK asharfi Srivalli".
Speaking about Rashmika, the actress looks gorgeous as always as she is dressed in blue ethnic wear and flaunts her million-dollar smile.
About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 witnessed its first elimination of the season and TV's favourite Dadi aka Ali Asgar, along with his choreographer Lipsa, became the first contestant to get evicted from the show. Now, the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa are Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Nora Fatehi, premiered on 3rd September.
