Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Promo: Amruta Khanvilkar gets emotional after seeing Madhuri Dixit's sweet gesture

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 has many popular personalities on the show who have turned into contestants. Among all, actress Amruta Khanvilkar is also a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 and has received the perfect score of 30 several times for her performances. Amruta has also earned a standing ovation from the judges Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi.

In the upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Amruta Khanvilkar will dance on Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai” and floor everyone in the audience with her outstanding act. Madhuri Dixit was so impressed with her performance that she immediately walked up to her and gave her Rs. 101 as a special token of appreciation. Amruta was overwhelmed by Madhuri Dixit's sweet gesture and got emotional. She said, “This is a moment for me. My first song being a Madhuri Dixit song to performing “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai,” one of the most iconic songs, isse behtar life nahi ho sakti (life cannot be better than this).”

The caption of this promo read, "Madhuri se milega Amruta ko shagun, tune in to see her sizzling performance. Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 recently witnessed wild card entries that were Sriti Jha and Nishant Bhat, who have now participated in the show along with their choreographers. On the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar opted out of the show due to his health reasons. The two contestants who are evicted from the show are Ali Asgar and Zorawar Kalra.

Now, the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa are Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Dutee Chand, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, and Faisal Shaikh. Hosted by Maniesh Paul, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 premiered on 3rd September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors TV.

