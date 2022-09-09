Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Promo: Gashmeer Mahajani sets the stage ablaze with his performance on Badan Pe Sitaare
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi, premiered on 3rd September.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began with a bang after a hiatus of 5 years, and the first two episodes of the show received an amazing response from the audiences. The new season promises exceptional performances, entertainment, and also all things glam for which the audiences were waiting eagerly. The celebs have impressed the audience and the judges as well with their first performances. In the upcoming episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, the contestants and the judges will be seen celebrating Retro Special.
Today, Colors TV shared a new promo featuring Gashmeer Mahajani and his choreographer Romsha Singh setting the dance floor on the fire with their powerful performance. They are seen performing on the hit song 'Badan Pe Sitaare'. While Gashmeer looks dapper in a golden shimmery suit, Romsha also looks beautiful in a golden blingy outfit. As Gashmeer was performing, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi were seen cheering him.
The caption of this promo read, "Gashmeer ne retro andaaz se bikhera stage par apna dance ka jaadoo Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."
About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:
The contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, and Zorawar Kalra. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.
