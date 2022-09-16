Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Promo: Karan Johar gets emotional on seeing Niti Taylor, Aakash dance as Yash and Roohi

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began this month and within a short span of time, it has already garnered an amazing response from the audiences. Judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi, the new season has showcased exceptional performances, entertainment and all things glam for which the audiences eagerly awaited. The celebs who have turned contestants for this show have left the judges and the audiences amazed with their powerful performances.

In the upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, the judges and the contestants will be seen celebrating the 'Family Special episode' and will dedicate their performances to their families. Niti Taylor and her choreographer Aakash's performance left judge Karan Johar emotional as they dressed like Karan's kids Yash and Roohi and dedicated their dance to him. After their performance, Karan was left speechless and praised Niti and Aakash and said, "Mujhe lag raha hai ki mere Yash aur Roohi bade hogaye hai aur stage par hai." He then gets emotional as he talks about his kids and said, "So blessed that they are in my life." We then see Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Maniesh Paul consoling Karan.