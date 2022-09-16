Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Promo: Karan Johar gets emotional on seeing Niti Taylor, Aakash dance as Yash and Roohi
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi, premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began this month and within a short span of time, it has already garnered an amazing response from the audiences. Judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi, the new season has showcased exceptional performances, entertainment and all things glam for which the audiences eagerly awaited. The celebs who have turned contestants for this show have left the judges and the audiences amazed with their powerful performances.
In the upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, the judges and the contestants will be seen celebrating the 'Family Special episode' and will dedicate their performances to their families. Niti Taylor and her choreographer Aakash's performance left judge Karan Johar emotional as they dressed like Karan's kids Yash and Roohi and dedicated their dance to him. After their performance, Karan was left speechless and praised Niti and Aakash and said, "Mujhe lag raha hai ki mere Yash aur Roohi bade hogaye hai aur stage par hai." He then gets emotional as he talks about his kids and said, "So blessed that they are in my life." We then see Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Maniesh Paul consoling Karan.
The caption of this promo read, "Niti ki performance dekh kar huye Karan Johar emotional. Kya aap bhi iss weekend dekhna chaahoge inhe karte huye perform? Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa, har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."
About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:
The contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, and Zorawar Kalra. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.
