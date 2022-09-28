Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Promo: Nora Fatehi sizzles in nauvari; Performs Lavani with Amruta Khanvilkar
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 is judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began with a bang after a hiatus of 5 years. Within a short span of time, the show has garnered an amazing response from fans. Judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi, the new season has showcased exceptional performances, entertainment, and all things glam for which the audiences eagerly awaited. The contestants and judges have been celebrating unique themes every weekend such as Retro special, Bollywood special, Family special, and others. In the upcoming weekend, the contestants will be celebrating the auspicious occasion of Navratri.
Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we see actress Madhuri Dixit asking Nora Fatehi to do Lavani. Madhuri says, "Aaj mei nauvar mei, Nora ko thoda Lavani style karte hue dekhna chahungi." After this, we see Nora joining Amruta Khanvilkar and setting the stage on fire with her jaw-dropping moves. The two are seen doing Lavani on Amruta's popular Marathi song 'Wajle Ki Bara'. On the other hand, we see Madhuri blowing a whistle after being impressed with their performance.
The caption of this promo read, "Navari mein saji Nora ne di Amruta ke saath amazing lavani performance. Don't forget to catch this on the weekend! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot".
Speaking about Nora, the actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she was decked up in a green nauvari saree and opted for a matching heavily embellished plunging neckline blouse. Nora paired her look with jewelry and also a Nath, which perfectly complemented her outfit.
In this weekend's episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, audiences will also see popular actress Rashmika Mandanna making a special appearance on the show for promoting her upcoming film 'Goodbye'.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 witnessed its first elimination of the season and TV's favourite Dadi aka Ali Asgar, along with his choreographer Lipsa, became the first contestant to get evicted from the show. Now, the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa are Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, and Faisal Shaikh. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.
