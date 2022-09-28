Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Promo: Nora Fatehi sizzles in nauvari; Performs Lavani with Amruta Khanvilkar

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began with a bang after a hiatus of 5 years. Within a short span of time, the show has garnered an amazing response from fans. Judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi, the new season has showcased exceptional performances, entertainment, and all things glam for which the audiences eagerly awaited. The contestants and judges have been celebrating unique themes every weekend such as Retro special, Bollywood special, Family special, and others. In the upcoming weekend, the contestants will be celebrating the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we see actress Madhuri Dixit asking Nora Fatehi to do Lavani. Madhuri says, "Aaj mei nauvar mei, Nora ko thoda Lavani style karte hue dekhna chahungi." After this, we see Nora joining Amruta Khanvilkar and setting the stage on fire with her jaw-dropping moves. The two are seen doing Lavani on Amruta's popular Marathi song 'Wajle Ki Bara'. On the other hand, we see Madhuri blowing a whistle after being impressed with their performance.