Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Promo: Rashmika Mandanna praises Madhuri Dixit: 'I'm an actor because of you'

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is presently the most popular reality show airing on our Television screens. The show consists of some popular celebrities who have turned into contestants and are setting the stage on fire with their exceptional performances every weekend. In the upcoming weekend, the contestants will be celebrating the auspicious occasion of Navratri. The audience will also see popular actress Rashmika Mandanna making a special appearance on the show for promoting her upcoming film 'Goodbye'.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 on its official Instagram handle. In this promo, we see Madhuri Dixit and Rashmika Mandanna dancing to the latter's film song 'Saami Saami'. After their dance, we see Rashmika praising Madhuri and says, "I think I'm an actor today because of me copying you, doing your dance and I'm here today." The caption of this promo read, "Ho jayega mahaul 'Sami Sami' jab @rashmika_mandanna aur @madhuridixitnene lagayege saath thumke! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa har Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."