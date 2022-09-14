Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Promo: Shilpa Shinde breaks down in disappointment while talking about her family

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began with a bang after a hiatus of 5 years, and the first two episodes of the show received an amazing response from the audiences. The new season promises exceptional performances, entertainment, and also all things glam for which the audiences were waiting eagerly. The celebs have impressed the audience and the judges as well with their first performances. In the upcoming episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, the contestants and the judges will be seen celebrating the Family Special episode.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo on its Instagram handle featuring Shilpa Shinde. In this promo, we see Shilpa delivering powerful yet emotional performance with her choreographer on Shershaah's song 'Mann Bharya'. After her performance, Shilpa breaks down as she talks about family and says, "Log parivaar bolte hai, voh ek naam diya hai. Kuch acha hoo jaye toh aa jaate hai, par kuch bura hota hai toh das logo ke sath bait ke burai karte hai apne logo ki."