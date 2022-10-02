Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Promo: Sriti Jha to make a wild card entry in the dance reality show
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 is judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is currently the most popular reality show airing on our Television screens. Within a short span of time, the show has garnered an amazing response from fans. It consists of some popular celebrities who have turned into contestants and are setting the stage on fire with their exceptional performances every weekend. Along with the talented contestants, another popular name who is all set to join Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 is Television's diva Sriti Jha.
Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 on its Twitter handle. In this promo, the makers of the popular dance reality show announced that Sriti Jha is all set to make a wild card entry in the show. The caption of this promo read, "Wild card entry ke saath karne wali hai Sriti Jha apna Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa ka safar shuru! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa aaj raat aur, har Sat-Sun, 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."
On the professional front, Sriti was last seen in Rohit Shetty's popular stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12'.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 witnessed its first elimination of the season and TV's favourite Dadi aka Ali Asgar, along with his choreographer Lipsa, became the first contestant to get evicted from the show. Now, the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa are Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, and Faisal Shaikh. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.
