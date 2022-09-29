Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rashmika Mandanna dances with Gashmeer Mahajani on Srivalli from Pushpa; Watch

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has started a few days ago and it has already become one of the most popular shows on telly screens. The contestants of the season are working very hard and giving their all in the performance for entertaining the audience and the fans. The judges for the season include the dancing diva of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and ace producer-director Karan Johar. In the upcoming episode, popular South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna will be gracing the sets for the promotion of her upcoming Bollywood movie.

In the promo of the episode, Rashmika Mandanna is seen dancing with the contestant Gashmeer Mahajani on stage. The actress is making her Bollywood debut with the movie Goodbye, which also features Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent role. The actress has a massive fan following all over the country and on social media. She looked stunning in indo-western outfit comprising an embellished crop top and blue pants with a printed shrug. She was seen dancing with Imlie fame actor on her superhit peppy song ‘Srivalli’ from the movie Pushpa.