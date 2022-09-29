Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rashmika Mandanna makes Shilpa Shinde emotional with her sweet gesture
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 is judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began with a bang after a hiatus of 5 years. Within a short span of time, the show has garnered an amazing response from fans. The contestants and judges have been celebrating unique themes every weekend such as Retro special, Bollywood special, Family special, and others. In the upcoming weekend, the contestants will be celebrating the auspicious occasion of Navratri. In this weekend's episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, audiences will also see popular actress Rashmika Mandanna making a special appearance on the show for promoting her upcoming film 'Goodbye'.
In one of the earlier episodes of the show, Shilpa broke down while sharing about the circumstances she faced due to the lack of family support in her life. Upon getting to know this, Rashmika Mandanna stays true to her persona as a star with a heart of gold. In the upcoming episode, the Goodbye actress decides to watch Shilpa’s entire performance from the contestants’ family area which brings smiles to everyone’s faces.
With a renewed burst of energy that came with Rashmika’s sweet gesture, Shilpa sets the stage on fire while grooving to ‘Lollipop Lagelu’ and ‘Dilwalon Ke Dil Ka’. Rashmika cheers Shilpa throughout the performance. After her performance ends, an emotional Shilpa gives Rashmika a warm hug. Moved by Rashmika’s kindness, judge Madhuri Dixit Nene captions the moment by remarking, ‘Yahi toh pyaar hain!’
About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 witnessed its first elimination of the season and TV's favourite Dadi aka Ali Asgar, along with his choreographer Lipsa, became the first contestant to get evicted from the show. Now, the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa are Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, and Faisal Shaikh. The show is judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.
Also Read: PICS: Rubina Dilaik feels grateful as she looks back at her journey; Poses in a white stylish outfit