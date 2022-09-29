Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rashmika Mandanna makes Shilpa Shinde emotional with her sweet gesture

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began with a bang after a hiatus of 5 years. Within a short span of time, the show has garnered an amazing response from fans. The contestants and judges have been celebrating unique themes every weekend such as Retro special, Bollywood special, Family special, and others. In the upcoming weekend, the contestants will be celebrating the auspicious occasion of Navratri. In this weekend's episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, audiences will also see popular actress Rashmika Mandanna making a special appearance on the show for promoting her upcoming film 'Goodbye'.

In one of the earlier episodes of the show, Shilpa broke down while sharing about the circumstances she faced due to the lack of family support in her life. Upon getting to know this, Rashmika Mandanna stays true to her persona as a star with a heart of gold. In the upcoming episode, the Goodbye actress decides to watch Shilpa’s entire performance from the contestants’ family area which brings smiles to everyone’s faces.