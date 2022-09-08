Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik and Shilpa Shinde have a golgappa competition; Guess who won

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The franchise enjoyed immense success in its past season and made a grand comeback to television after a 5-year hiatus. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. The jury of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Apart from the fabulous dance performances, it will also provide a dose of entertainment for the audience.

In the recent promo, the judges and the audience are seen laughing their guts outs as contestants Rubina Dilaik and Shilpa Shinde engage in a fun competition. As per the rules, they had to eat golgappas while dancing. As both of them put golgappas in their mouth and proceed to dance, the scene is extremely comical. Host Maniesh Paul points towards Rubina as he says, “Inhone toh golgappa khaya hai par inhone thoosa hai (indicating toward Shilpa Shinde)”. Madhuri Dixit is seen unable to control her laugh in the scene.