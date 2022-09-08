Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik and Shilpa Shinde have a golgappa competition; Guess who won
Rubina Dilaik and Shilpa Shinde have a golgappa competition on the stage.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The franchise enjoyed immense success in its past season and made a grand comeback to television after a 5-year hiatus. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. The jury of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Apart from the fabulous dance performances, it will also provide a dose of entertainment for the audience.
In the recent promo, the judges and the audience are seen laughing their guts outs as contestants Rubina Dilaik and Shilpa Shinde engage in a fun competition. As per the rules, they had to eat golgappas while dancing. As both of them put golgappas in their mouth and proceed to dance, the scene is extremely comical. Host Maniesh Paul points towards Rubina as he says, “Inhone toh golgappa khaya hai par inhone thoosa hai (indicating toward Shilpa Shinde)”. Madhuri Dixit is seen unable to control her laugh in the scene.
See the video here-
In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rubina Dilaik shared, "Hands down, Madhuri Ma'am. I'm scared of her perfection and I'm going to try my 200 percent, to reach is far but to just be able to perform in front of the diva herself and maybe just have those few words of appreciation which genuinely comes from her heart".
The confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Dutee Chand, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, Faisal Shaikh. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all set to go on air on 3rd September on Colors TV.
Also read- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shinde and more reveal their favorite judge and who they're scared of