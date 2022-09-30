Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik makes Madhuri Dixit, Nora, Karan Johar do the Himachali dance
Rubina Dilaik makes Madhuri Dixit, Nora, Karan Johar do the Himachali dance with her.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 began with a bang after a hiatus of 5 years. Within a short span of time, the show has garnered an amazing response from fans. The contestants and judges have been celebrating unique themes every weekend such as Retro special, Bollywood special, Family special, and others. In the upcoming weekend, the contestants will be celebrating the auspicious occasion of Navratri. In this weekend's episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, audiences will also see popular actress Rashmika Mandanna making a special appearance on the show for promoting her upcoming film 'Goodbye'. In the recent promo of the episode, Rubina Dilaik offers a glimpse of her Himachali dance.
In the promo shared on social media, Rubina Dilaik shared regard for the kinnar samaj and one of them also wards off evil eye for Rubina. The actress sported a Himachali traditional dancer outfit as she represented her state. Bigg Boss 14 winner also invited the judges on the stage and invited them to do some Himachali dance steps with her. Rubina Dilaik was very grateful for representing her state and hometown on the show. She also gifted a traditional Himachal cap to all the judges.
See the video here-
On the personal front, Rubina is married to actor Abhinav Shukla. The two met through their mutual friend and immediately formed a connection but they took time for the commitment. Rubina Dilaik was the first one to take the initiative and Abhinav also expressed his love for her. The couple tied the wedding knot on 21st June 2018.
On the professional front, Rubina was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and was the winner of the season. She was also seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which premiered on Zee5 on 10th June. Rubina is presently a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.
