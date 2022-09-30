Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik makes Madhuri Dixit, Nora, Karan Johar do the Himachali dance

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 began with a bang after a hiatus of 5 years. Within a short span of time, the show has garnered an amazing response from fans. The contestants and judges have been celebrating unique themes every weekend such as Retro special, Bollywood special, Family special, and others. In the upcoming weekend, the contestants will be celebrating the auspicious occasion of Navratri. In this weekend's episodes of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, audiences will also see popular actress Rashmika Mandanna making a special appearance on the show for promoting her upcoming film 'Goodbye'. In the recent promo of the episode, Rubina Dilaik offers a glimpse of her Himachali dance.

In the promo shared on social media, Rubina Dilaik shared regard for the kinnar samaj and one of them also wards off evil eye for Rubina. The actress sported a Himachali traditional dancer outfit as she represented her state. Bigg Boss 14 winner also invited the judges on the stage and invited them to do some Himachali dance steps with her. Rubina Dilaik was very grateful for representing her state and hometown on the show. She also gifted a traditional Himachal cap to all the judges.