Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik recalls the time when she decided to split with husband Abhinav Shukla

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began with a bang after a hiatus of 5 years, and within a short span of time, the show has garnered an amazing response from fans. The new season promises exceptional performances, entertainment, and also all things glam for which the audiences were waiting eagerly. Many popular celebrities have participated in the show along with choregrapher and treat their fans every weekend with their excellent performances.

Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we see television queen Rubina Dilaik delivering an emotional performance with her choreographer Sanam in the Family Special episode. Through her performance, the actress expresses the ups and downs she faced in her married life. After her dance, the actress expresses how her married life journey with her husband, Abhinav Shukla, has been through a lot of difficulties. Rubina says, "Yeh lamha meri zindagi ka sabse andhkaar se bhara hua tha"