Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik recalls the time when she decided to split with husband Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik is presently a part of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 began with a bang after a hiatus of 5 years, and within a short span of time, the show has garnered an amazing response from fans. The new season promises exceptional performances, entertainment, and also all things glam for which the audiences were waiting eagerly. Many popular celebrities have participated in the show along with choregrapher and treat their fans every weekend with their excellent performances.
Today, Colors TV shared a new promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 on its Instagram handle. In this promo, we see television queen Rubina Dilaik delivering an emotional performance with her choreographer Sanam in the Family Special episode. Through her performance, the actress expresses the ups and downs she faced in her married life. After her dance, the actress expresses how her married life journey with her husband, Abhinav Shukla, has been through a lot of difficulties. Rubina says, "Yeh lamha meri zindagi ka sabse andhkaar se bhara hua tha"
The caption of this promo read, "@rubinadilaik ne apni life ke mushkil pal kiye apni performance ke through express. Are you looking forward to know her story? Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa Family Special, aaj aur kal raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot."
For the unversed, Rubina and Abhinav Shukla have often spoken about the tough times in their marriage and even mentioned that they contemplated divorce. But later decided to participate in Bigg Boss 14, and considering their immense love for each other, the duo worked on their relationship and emerged as the strongest and the most romantic couple in the industry.
About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:
The contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, and Zorawar Kalra. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.
