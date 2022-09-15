Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik shares her latest dance practice glimpse; Fans call her ‘Lit’
Rubina Dilaik wins fans heart with her dance moves in latest video.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is presently one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The audience's favourite star-studded show is all set for the new season, and the promos featuring the contestants are out. Talented personalities from different fields have been roped in to showcase their dance moves and will be accompanied by ace choreographers. The viewers are quite excited for the new season as it is coming back on the screens after a 5-year hiatus. Rubina Dilaik, who is one of the contestants in the show, shared a video of her fantastic dance moves as she practices for the upcoming episode.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Rubina Dilaik is presently seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She completely amazed the judges with her dance performance in the previous weeks and now she is giving her all in the dance practice for the upcoming episode. In the recent post shared by Bigg Boss 14 winner, she is seen dancing with her choreographer. She shared in the captions, “Leaning on with #faith.”
Her friends appreciated her dance moves, as Aakansha Singh wrote, “Lovely”, Keerti Kelkar wrote, “Wow”, Asees Kaur also commented, “Wow”.
Numerous fans of the actress were also stunned by her performance, one wrote, “Just stunning watching this repeatedly hats off to both”, another said, “Damnn”. A fan wrote, “Next performance is going to be lit”. Several other fans of Rubina dropped fire and heart emojis.
Rubina Dilaik recently shared about being harassed by trolls for more than a year. She wrote in a post, “I often don’t pay attention to the trollers and haters ! But after a year of constant harassment and threat, we recently figured ( with the help of Police) that “these (PAID) trollers “ are a mere pawn to someone who hates us SO MUCH that he/she is constantly living in a Hell-State wanting us @ashukla09 to break apart….. I can’t Imagine What kind of destiny YOU are calling upon yourself, I just pray YOU LIVE IN PEACE.” Rubina and Abhinav Shukla got married in 2018.
