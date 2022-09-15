Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik shares her latest dance practice glimpse; Fans call her ‘Lit’

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is presently one of the most entertaining and popular dance reality shows on television screens. The audience's favourite star-studded show is all set for the new season, and the promos featuring the contestants are out. Talented personalities from different fields have been roped in to showcase their dance moves and will be accompanied by ace choreographers. The viewers are quite excited for the new season as it is coming back on the screens after a 5-year hiatus. Rubina Dilaik, who is one of the contestants in the show, shared a video of her fantastic dance moves as she practices for the upcoming episode.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame Rubina Dilaik is presently seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She completely amazed the judges with her dance performance in the previous weeks and now she is giving her all in the dance practice for the upcoming episode. In the recent post shared by Bigg Boss 14 winner, she is seen dancing with her choreographer. She shared in the captions, “Leaning on with #faith.”