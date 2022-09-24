Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik tests judges' Hindi; Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit are clueless
Rubina Dilaik becomes teacher on the show as she quizzes judges with tough hindi words.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 it has garnered an amazing response from the audiences within a few days of going on air. The show is back after a hiatus of 5 years, and fans are quite excited every weekend to watch their favourite celebs set the stage on fire with their powerful performances. Many renowned personalities have been roped in to become a part of this season. In the recent promo of the episode, Rubina Dilaik is seen testing the Hindi grasp of the judges of the show, Karan Kundrra, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.
In the promo, Rubina Dilaik is seen standing on the stage with the blackboard on her side. She writes the word ‘shathkond’ with chalk and asks its meaning from Karan Johar. He is seen stunned by the question and jokes, “I want Maniesh Paul to shut his kond’ which makes everyone laugh out loud. She further writes ‘ootak’ and Madhuri gives a funny explanation as she says, “When Tushar goes on a hike, and someone asks how far he has gone, then we can say, ‘ootak’.” She goes on to ask more questions and the judges skillfully dodged the questions by giving hilarious answers.
In a previous promo, television queen Rubina Dilaik was seen delivering an emotional performance with her choreographer Sanam in the Family Special episode. Through her performance, the actress expresses the ups and downs she faced in her married life. After her dance, the actress expresses how her married life journey with her husband, Abhinav Shukla, has been through a lot of difficulties. Rubina says, "Yeh lamha meri zindagi ka sabse andhkaar se bhara hua tha"
About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:
The contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 are Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, and Zorawar Kalra. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will have a coveted jury to judge these celebrity contestants. The jury comprises filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on 3rd September on Colors TV.
