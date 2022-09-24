Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik tests judges' Hindi; Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit are clueless

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 it has garnered an amazing response from the audiences within a few days of going on air. The show is back after a hiatus of 5 years, and fans are quite excited every weekend to watch their favourite celebs set the stage on fire with their powerful performances. Many renowned personalities have been roped in to become a part of this season. In the recent promo of the episode, Rubina Dilaik is seen testing the Hindi grasp of the judges of the show, Karan Kundrra, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi.

In the promo, Rubina Dilaik is seen standing on the stage with the blackboard on her side. She writes the word ‘shathkond’ with chalk and asks its meaning from Karan Johar. He is seen stunned by the question and jokes, “I want Maniesh Paul to shut his kond’ which makes everyone laugh out loud. She further writes ‘ootak’ and Madhuri gives a funny explanation as she says, “When Tushar goes on a hike, and someone asks how far he has gone, then we can say, ‘ootak’.” She goes on to ask more questions and the judges skillfully dodged the questions by giving hilarious answers.