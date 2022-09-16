Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde appreciates Nia Sharma’s performance: ‘Your braveness reflects in your dancing’

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has begun with lots of fervour and excitement for the celebs. It consists of celebs turned into contestants. This platform offers an opportunity to the celebs to showcase their exceptional moves and are given choreographers who train them. Television diva Nia Sharma has also participated in this popular reality show along with her choreographer Tarun Raj Nihalani. Till now, she has delivered amazing performances and has been hailed by fans and judges. In the recent promo of the show, Nia Sharma gave a stunning performance. Her performance was appreciated by her friends and co-contestants.

In the promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Nia Sharma is seen giving a power-packed performance with her choreographer Tarun. Her stunts and backflips in the air were very impressive and judges were amazed by her dance act. The judges, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi were seen appreciating her performance in the act as well. Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame Shilpa Shinde commented on the post, “Niaa, You are a very brave girl and your braveness reflects in your dancing too I am so proud of you @niasharma90.” Ravi Dubey wrote, “Superb” and Sana Makbul also commented, “Bruhhhhhh.”