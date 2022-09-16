Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde appreciates Nia Sharma’s performance: ‘Your braveness reflects in your dancing’
Shilpa Shinde, Ravi Dubey and others appreciate Nia Sharma’s performance.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has begun with lots of fervour and excitement for the celebs. It consists of celebs turned into contestants. This platform offers an opportunity to the celebs to showcase their exceptional moves and are given choreographers who train them. Television diva Nia Sharma has also participated in this popular reality show along with her choreographer Tarun Raj Nihalani. Till now, she has delivered amazing performances and has been hailed by fans and judges. In the recent promo of the show, Nia Sharma gave a stunning performance. Her performance was appreciated by her friends and co-contestants.
In the promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Nia Sharma is seen giving a power-packed performance with her choreographer Tarun. Her stunts and backflips in the air were very impressive and judges were amazed by her dance act. The judges, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi were seen appreciating her performance in the act as well. Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame Shilpa Shinde commented on the post, “Niaa, You are a very brave girl and your braveness reflects in your dancing too I am so proud of you @niasharma90.” Ravi Dubey wrote, “Superb” and Sana Makbul also commented, “Bruhhhhhh.”
See promo here-
Numerous fans of the actress also commented on her post, like, “Blockbuster performance”, “Kia hai yeh ladki”, “Excellent Nia..keep shinning”, “Wow fire”, “She is going to killl it”, and many others.
Nia Sharma's career:
Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. She was also seen in numerous music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh Le, and more.
