Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde expresses gratitude as she bids adieu to the show
Shilpa Shinde gets eliminated from JDJ10.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, which is India’s most loved celebrity dance reality show, celebrated the spirit of our nation with ‘Desh Ki Demand’ themed episodes last weekend. As the show moves on to greater milestones, it bids farewell to one of its star contestants, Shilpa Shinde. The former Bigg Boss 11 winner and her choreographer Nishchal stood in the bottom two with Paras Kalnawat and his choreographer Shweta. After combining the audience’s votes and the judges’ scores, Shilpa lost the dance battle and had to leave the show.
Shilpa’s journey on the show has been marked by several ups and downs. During the first episode, she revealed the struggles that she overcame while building her house from scratch without any help. The actor delivered a stellar performance that earned her a bunch of compliments from judge Madhuri Dixit. Throughout her Jhalak journey, Shilpa has emphasized the importance of having a supportive family as she lacked one. One of the highlights of her stint on the show was when guest judge Rashmika Mandanna said that she would support her as a family member and sat in the seat reserved for the family while Shilpa’s performance. From dancing on stage with the vivacious Madhuri to sharing her personal loss, Shilpa’s odyssey on the show has been memorable and heartfelt. Unfortunately, Shilpa couldn’t perform her last act owing to a serious injury.
Talking about her tryst with the show, Shilpa says, “I am extremely fortunate to have gotten the opportunity to perform in front of Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. I have enjoyed every moment spent on this wonderful show. I have made some precious memories, which I will cherish throughout my life. I’m grateful to COLORS and the makers of the show for giving me, family-like friends. I would also like to thank my choreographer Nishcal for being so patient with me and teaching me everything that I know about dance.”
About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 recently witnessed wild card entries that were Sriti Jha and Nishant Bhat. On the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar opted out of the show due to his health reasons. Now, the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa are Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Dutee Chand, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, and Faisal Shaikh. Hosted by Maniesh Paul, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 premiered on 3rd September.
Also read- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Promo: Shilpa Shinde breaks down in disappointment while talking about her family