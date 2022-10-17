Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde expresses gratitude as she bids adieu to the show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, which is India’s most loved celebrity dance reality show, celebrated the spirit of our nation with ‘Desh Ki Demand’ themed episodes last weekend. As the show moves on to greater milestones, it bids farewell to one of its star contestants, Shilpa Shinde. The former Bigg Boss 11 winner and her choreographer Nishchal stood in the bottom two with Paras Kalnawat and his choreographer Shweta. After combining the audience’s votes and the judges’ scores, Shilpa lost the dance battle and had to leave the show.

Shilpa’s journey on the show has been marked by several ups and downs. During the first episode, she revealed the struggles that she overcame while building her house from scratch without any help. The actor delivered a stellar performance that earned her a bunch of compliments from judge Madhuri Dixit. Throughout her Jhalak journey, Shilpa has emphasized the importance of having a supportive family as she lacked one. One of the highlights of her stint on the show was when guest judge Rashmika Mandanna said that she would support her as a family member and sat in the seat reserved for the family while Shilpa’s performance. From dancing on stage with the vivacious Madhuri to sharing her personal loss, Shilpa’s odyssey on the show has been memorable and heartfelt. Unfortunately, Shilpa couldn’t perform her last act owing to a serious injury.