Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Sonakshi Sinha impresses judges with her rapping skills as she promotes Double XL

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is winning the hearts of the fans since the first episode, with the exceptional performances of the contestants. The show is back after a hiatus of 5 years and numerous popular names are part of the show as contestants like Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Faisal Shaikh and more. They are seen giving fabulous performances with high energy with often leave the judges amazed by their acts. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by two Bollywood divas, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi for the promotion of their upcoming movie. Sonakshi Sinha raps

In the recent promo shared on social media, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma are seen on the sets of the dance reality show. Sonakshi looks stunner in a black short dress with an embellished blazer. She is seen polishing off her rapping skills as she raps her own version of Honey Singh’s popular song Blue Eyes. She is seen teasing show host Maniesh Paul as she takes off his glasses. Sonakshi’s rap was loved by all judges including Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. The contestants also appreciated the actress. See promo here-