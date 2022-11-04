Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Sonakshi Sinha impresses judges with her rapping skills as she promotes Double XL
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is winning the hearts of the fans since the first episode, with the exceptional performances of the contestants. The show is back after a hiatus of 5 years and numerous popular names are part of the show as contestants like Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Faisal Shaikh and more. They are seen giving fabulous performances with high energy with often leave the judges amazed by their acts. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by two Bollywood divas, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi for the promotion of their upcoming movie.
Sonakshi Sinha raps
In the recent promo shared on social media, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma are seen on the sets of the dance reality show. Sonakshi looks stunner in a black short dress with an embellished blazer. She is seen polishing off her rapping skills as she raps her own version of Honey Singh’s popular song Blue Eyes. She is seen teasing show host Maniesh Paul as she takes off his glasses. Sonakshi’s rap was loved by all judges including Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. The contestants also appreciated the actress.
See promo here-
About Double XL
Director Satram Ramani's movie Double XL features actresses Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha, in a story of two women dealing with body weight issues and social stigma. Other actors in the movie are Zaheer Iqbal and south Indian movies actor Mahat Raghavendra.
About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 recently witnessed wild card entries that were Sriti Jha and Nishant Bhat. On the other hand, Dheeraj Dhoopar opted out of the show due to his health reasons. Now, the contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa are Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Dutee Chand, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, and Faisal Shaikh. Hosted by Maniesh Paul, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 premiered on 3rd September.