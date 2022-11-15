Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Tabu and Madhuri Dixit groove on Dev Anand’s song as former promotes Drishyam 2
Tabu and Madhuri Dixit give perfect expressions as they grooved on Dev Anand’s popular song on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is presently one of the most popular and highly watched shows on telly screens. The present season of the show is back after a hiatus of 5 years and the contestants for the season are some of the most popular names in the entertainment industry including Rubina Dilaik, Mr. Faisu, Sriti Jha, Nia Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani and many others. The recent episode of the show was graced by Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu.
In a video shared by Madhuri Dixit, she is seen dancing along with Tabu on the popular song from the 60’s golden era. The duo danced on Gata Rahe Mera Dil from Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman’s movie Guide. Both of them were all smiles and also lip-syncing to the song. The expressions of the two actresses were fabulous. Tabu looked fashionable in a blue and golden work shimmery saree and Madhuri looks fabulous in a light pink lehenga with silver work on it. Madhuri Dixit, who is one of the judges of the show, wrote in the captions of the post, “It was so lovely to have you on set @tabutiful.”
See post here-
Tabu and Ajay Devgan graced the episode to promote their movie Drishyam 2. The movie is the second part of their superhit movie Drishyam, which was released in 2015. The movie was a thriller film directed by Nishikant Kamat. It starred Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, and Rishab Chadha. Part 2 of the movie is also a crime thriller film directed by Abhishek Pathak. The film comprises Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor in prominent roles. Drishyam 2 is due to be released on 18th November.