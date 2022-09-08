Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Watch Gashmeer Mahajani 'jazz into the second week' of the reality show

Gashmeer Mahajani is a popular Marathi cinema star, who became a household name with the show Imlie. He was paired with Sumbul Touqeer and Mayuri Deshmukh. The actor is set to entertain his audience with different genres of dance in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He is not only a fabulous actor but also a trained dancer. During an interaction with the media, the actor said that due to his acting career, dance took a backseat. The actor recently offered a glimpse of his dance performance for the upcoming weekend.

In the video shared by Imlie fame, he is seen acing the dance moves with his choreographer Romsha Singh. They are seen doing a fun sequence on a popular rap song. Gashmeer wrote in the captions, “Watch us Jazz into the second week of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 this Saturday/Sunday.” The upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be on retro theme and the contestants are practicing whole heartedly to give their best performances.