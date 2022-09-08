Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Watch Gashmeer Mahajani 'jazz into the second week' of the reality show
Gashmeer Mahajani shares BTS video of his dance for the upcoming weekend episode.
Gashmeer Mahajani is a popular Marathi cinema star, who became a household name with the show Imlie. He was paired with Sumbul Touqeer and Mayuri Deshmukh. The actor is set to entertain his audience with different genres of dance in the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He is not only a fabulous actor but also a trained dancer. During an interaction with the media, the actor said that due to his acting career, dance took a backseat. The actor recently offered a glimpse of his dance performance for the upcoming weekend.
In the video shared by Imlie fame, he is seen acing the dance moves with his choreographer Romsha Singh. They are seen doing a fun sequence on a popular rap song. Gashmeer wrote in the captions, “Watch us Jazz into the second week of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 this Saturday/Sunday.” The upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will be on retro theme and the contestants are practicing whole heartedly to give their best performances.
See post here-
During a media interaction, he shared, “I think over the years because of my acting career, I got distanced from dance. Every character that I have essayed in the past 7-8 years in my show, films, or web show, was nowhere related to dance. They were all very hard-hitting and realistic characters. I used to dance professionally 15 years ago, and I wanted to return to the professional space, and what better than Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10? This show has a global audience and because it is a competition, one takes it seriously. I feel very fortunate that Colors approached me for this show, I take this as an opportunity to improvise myself as an artist and as a person.”
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 premiered on September 3.
Also read- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Gashmeer Mahajani’s 'hot' act to Madhuri Dixit's 'ghagra' dance; Best moments from ep 1