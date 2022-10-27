Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Why is Shilpa Shinde upset with Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi?

Shilpa Shinde is a renowned celebrity in the television industry and has a humungous fan following. She won the hearts of the audience through her performance as Angoori in the sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, and later, her participation in Bigg Boss 11, changed things for her. The actress lifted the trophy and dominated social media throughout her entire stay inside the Bigg Boss house. She was recently seen as a contestant in the celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 but bid adieu to the show in a few weeks. Shilpa Shinde feels the judges talk less about dance

Even after the eviction, Shilpa Shinde is religiously following Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and has voiced her opinion about the judges' comments after watching a dance performance (Nia Sharma and Rubina Dilaik in particular here). Shilpa suggested that Karan Johar's expertise isn't in the dance field and therefore, he shouldn't comment on that aspect. Instead, he can speak about the costume and set up among other things.



The former Jhalak contestant requests judges to not make the atmosphere 'negative' Shilpa Shinde added that Madhuri Dixit can talk about dance but instead she spoke about Nia Sharma getting emotional. Furthermore, the Bigg Boss 11 winner suggested Nora Fatehi learn some Hindi as she is sitting on the panel of a Hindi channel, and should not make the atmosphere 'negative' by comparing the artists.

Shilpa questions what the judges want in a three-minute act. Shilpa Shinde opined that every celebrity is an artist and comparing them is 'unfair' and nobody is going to become a choreographer after winning the trophy. Their only motive is to entertain the audience, and the artist, at times, doesn't even get 3 days to prepare for the 3-minute performance. "What more can be done in the 3-minute performance? Are the judges going to give an Oscar or a National Award to the contestants? Is Karan Johar giving a Dharma film to any of the contestants?"

