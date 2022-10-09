Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Zorawar Kalra and his choreographer Suchitra Sawant to get evicted from the show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 is the most popular reality show on television screens and is loved by the audience for its entertaining content. The contestants and judges have been celebrating unique themes every weekend such as Retro special, Bollywood special, Family special, and others on the show. This weekend we saw popular actress Neetu Kapoor making an appearance on the show. So to honour the actress, the contestants and judges are celebrating 'Kapoor Special' weekend and dedicating their performances to the Kapoor Family. However, among all the talented contestants one will get evicted in tonight's episode and bid adieu to the show.

Many eminent personalities are a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 and are leaving no stone unturned to impress the judges and the audience with their performances. For the uninformed, the first contestant who was evicted from the show was comedian-actor Ali Asgar and his choreographer Lipsa. Now after Ali, popular chef Zorawar Kalra becomes the second contestant to get evicted from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. In the show, Zorawar was paired with choreographer Suchitra Sawant, and they gave some amazing performances on the show's stage. However, their journey will now end in tonight's episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.