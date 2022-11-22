Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's former contestant Niti Taylor is a proud owner of THIS swanky car

Niti Taylor is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress has been in the limelight for years now, owing to her acting prowess and fashion sense. Since the time she starred in the popular show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, the actress gained immense recognition and a fan following who root for her ardently. Niti is among the top actress in the showbiz world and enjoys a massive fan following. She has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often treats her fans with gorgeous pictures and interesting reels. Niti Taylor's first car:

In November 2021, Niti Taylor purchased her first car, Kia Seltos X-Line, and also shared a glimpse of it with her fans on social media. Sharing several photos of her amenity, Niti penned a long caption and wrote, "Baby we got our first car (car emoji) We have been planning for this since a year how badly we wanted it for our first anniversary, and to our luck, since MAY we only went through can’t even explain, didn’t have the best experience but like I always believe in - whatever happens happens for a reason. Because now we have the top Model and the best one." She further wrote, "MR Bawa, nayi shaadi,nugget, naya ghar, nayi gaadi baadiyaaa hai We together are just killing it, all I would say is that we have and are working hard towards all our dreams, may all our wishes and dreams come true. God bless us. And also I can’t wait for you to come, doing things without is weirdmiss you every second… ab jaldi aaaoooo cause I ain’t driving it till you come. I know it’s not anytime soon but praying and hoping it’s soon. We are killing it, choti choti khushiyan and baadi baadi and it’s ours To our First #firstcar#ourfirst KIA SELTOS X LINE."

Take a look at her PICS here-

About Kia Seltos X-Line: Kia Seltos X-Line AT D is the top diesel variant in the Seltos lineup and is priced at Rs. 18.65 Lakh in Delhi, India. Kia Seltos X Line is the petrol variant in the Kia Seltos lineup and is priced at ₹ 18.29 Lakh. It returns a certified mileage of 16.5 kmpl. This X Line variant comes with an engine putting out 138 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 242 Nm @ 1500 rpm of max power and max torque respectively. Niti Taylor's personal life: Speaking about her personal life, Niti tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Parikshit Bawa, on August 13, 2020. Before getting married, the couple dated for a long time and got engaged on 13 August 2019. Parikshit is an Indian Army Captain. Niti Taylor's professional life: Niti Taylor had a flourishing career and entertained the masses whenever she appeared on the screen. The actress made her TV debut with Pyar Ka Bandhan and later went on to star in shows like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Ishqbaaz. She has also been a part of many music videos opposite several actors. Niti was also seen setting the stage on fire with her powerful performance on the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 with her choreographer Aakash. However, after a successful journey, the actress recently got evicted from the show after reaching the semi-final of the season. Niti Taylor is now gearing up for her upcoming show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4 and will be seen opposite Parth Samthaan. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4 will stream for free on Voot from December 2.

