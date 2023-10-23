Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Nia Sharma sets temperatures soaring in risque backless satin dress; Watch

Nia Sharma, the bold and brave girl of television, has always created headlines for speaking her mind and her flaming fashion statement. The actress has never shied away from flaunting her hot body and unapologetically outspoken attitude. She also never misses a moment to treat her fans with some jaw-dropping looks. This time around, Sharma took to her Instagram to share a string of photos and a video, giving fans a glimpse of her hot new look.

Recently, Nia Sharma posted a video on her Instagram where she is posing in front of the mirror wearing a teal green backless satin dress. She paired up her dress with a dazzling golden neckpiece and a pair of hoops. The actress wore her hair up in a bun and sported a stylish look.

Sharing the photos and the video, Sharma wrote, "Guess who’ Game got busted! Thank you for participating."

Fans’ response to Nia Sharma’s bold look

Nia Sharma’s post received mixed reactions from netizens. It is quite evident that the more netizens try to troll her, the stronger she rises, and nothing can break her confidence. Many fans took to the comments section of the post and showered love and praise on her. “OMG, Nia you're so beautiful,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Stunning,” followed by a fire and red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Sharma is among very few actresses who have broken the stereotypes that audiences attach to television actresses, especially the ones who play positive roles on screen. Netizens have often body-shamed and slut shamed her, but Nia has always managed to come back with her strong opinions, smashing the patriarchy.

Nia Sharma's stint in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Sharma was also a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, where she was paired up with dancer Tarun Raj Nihalani. On the show, Nia spoke about her struggles while growing up after her father's demise. The actress also opened up about how she handles the negativity that she receives online for her clothes and statements.

Nia Sharma’s journey in showbiz

Nia Sharma made her television debut with Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She got a breakthrough in her career after working in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai alongside Krystle D'Souza. The landmark project in her career was Jamai Raja, which aired on Zed TV in 2016. Nia made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt’s erotic thriller, Twisted, in 2017. Later in the same year, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

