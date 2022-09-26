Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Rubina Dilaik, Sanam Johar are in no mood to rehearse; Watch them have fun

Rubina Dilaik is amongst the most popular celebrities in the showbiz world and rose to fame after her stint in the popular daily soap Chhoti Bahu. She recently featured in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show and emerged as the finalist on the show. At present, she is a part of the popular reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 and has been winning hearts. In the show, she is paired with choreographer Sanam Johar and the judges and the audience is praising their exceptional dance performances.

Today, Rubina shared a video on her Instagram handle giving us a glimpse of her rehearsal time with Sanam Johar and her team. In this video, we see Rubina, Sanam, and others creating a video on the viral trend 'Saiyaan' but with a hilarious twist. They are seen rolling on the floor as they try to complete the challenge but are left in splits as they do so. Sharing this video, Rubina captioned, "Introducing our new talents ….."

