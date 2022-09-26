Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Rubina Dilaik, Sanam Johar are in no mood to rehearse; Watch them have fun
Rubina Dilaik is presently seen in the popular reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.
Rubina Dilaik is amongst the most popular celebrities in the showbiz world and rose to fame after her stint in the popular daily soap Chhoti Bahu. She recently featured in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show and emerged as the finalist on the show. At present, she is a part of the popular reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 and has been winning hearts. In the show, she is paired with choreographer Sanam Johar and the judges and the audience is praising their exceptional dance performances.
Today, Rubina shared a video on her Instagram handle giving us a glimpse of her rehearsal time with Sanam Johar and her team. In this video, we see Rubina, Sanam, and others creating a video on the viral trend 'Saiyaan' but with a hilarious twist. They are seen rolling on the floor as they try to complete the challenge but are left in splits as they do so. Sharing this video, Rubina captioned, "Introducing our new talents ….."
On the personal front, Rubina is married to actor Abhinav Shukla. The two met through their mutual friend and immediately formed a connection but they took time for the commitment. Rubina Dilaik was the first one to take the initiative and Abhinav also expressed his love for her. The couple tied the wedding knot on 21st June 2018.
On the professional front, Rubina was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, and she was the winner of the season. She was also seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which premiered on Zee5 on 10th June. Rubina is presently a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.
