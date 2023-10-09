Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Aamir Ali confirmed to join? Deets Inside

After the grand success of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the makers are now gearing up for the 11th edition of the star-studded dance reality show. Every season we see prominent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. The best choreographer and dancer pair lifts the trophy of the season and wins the cash prize. Now, ahead of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, the makers are approaching top-notch celebrities to be a part of the show.

Aamir Ali confirmed to join Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

Amidst the buzz, a new name is now confirmed to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. According to the Times of India's report, popular actor Aamir Ali is all set to be a part of the popular dance reality show. A source close to the show told the portal that Aamir has been confirmed to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. As per the report, Aamir was in discussions with the makers and his contract was recently formalised. Along with Aamir, comedian Rajiv Thakur and wrestler Sangeeta Phogat are also finalised to be a part of the show. As reported, the process to lock the host is in progress.

Take a quick look at the first glimpse of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

A glimpse of Aamir Ali's professional life:

Aamir Ali has been a part of the industry for a long time and has starred in various hit fictional and non-fictional shows. Some of Aamir's shows include Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, F.I.R., Hongey Judaa Na Hum, Navrangi Re and many others.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

Pinkvilla recently informed that several other popular celebrities such as Eisha Singh, Anjali Anand, Surbhi Jyoti, and Twinkle Arora have been approached to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Apart from them, reportedly, Ayesha Singh and Urvashi Dholakia are also in talks with the maker of the dance reality show. Also, Shivangi Joshi, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and Manisha Rani are reportedly confirmed for the show.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get more updates about your favorite reality shows!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Arshi Khan to participate in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11; here's what she has to say