Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Aly Goni being approached for the season; Reports

Following the immense success of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10, the makers are now getting ready for the 11th season of this star-studded dance reality show. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has a tradition of featuring prominent celebrities from various fields who are partnered with choreographers to showcase their dancing skills. As preparations are underway for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, it has been reported that the producers have approached Jasmine Bhasin’s beau, Aly Goni to be a part of the upcoming season. Aly Goni, known for his acting abilities, is likely to bring his dancing prowess to the show, adding more star power to the line-up.

Aly Goni to participate in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11?

Aly Goni is best known for his role as Romi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. As per Tellychakkar's report, a source has informed that the showmakers have approached Aly Goni to be part of the upcoming season and the talks are ongoing between him and the makers of the show. However, the news is not yet confirmed by either the showmakers or the actor himself. This news is sure to excite fans of both Aly Goni and the show, as they eagerly anticipate another exciting season of dance and entertainment.

While the judges for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 have not been officially confirmed, reports are suggesting potential changes in the judging panel. The makers are said to be in advanced discussions with two renowned personalities, Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit, to fill the judging roles.

Aly Goni’s work front:

Aly Goni has an impressive television career, featuring in various TV shows such as Dhhai Kilo Prem, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In addition to his acting roles, he's also gained recognition for his appearances on popular reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

Many celebrities have been approached to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. Among the names mentioned are Eisha Singh, Anjali Anand, Surbhi Jyoti, Ayesha Singh, Urvashi Dholakia, Twinkle Arora, who are reportedly in talks with the show's makers.

Expectedly, the show is said to go on air in the month of November. However, as of now, the exact premiere date has not been officially confirmed.

