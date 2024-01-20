Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Aoora graces show, contestant Shiv Thakare teaches him ‘next-level’ dance moves; WATCH

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is entertaining the viewers with celebrity dance performances. A few wildcard entrants are also making the show more amusing. Now, a special guest is all set to enter the show to bring up the entertainment a notch higher. K-pop sensation Aoora will grace the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 stage this weekend. He will match steps with a few contestants and teach Korean words to the judges.

Aoora dances with Shiv Thakare

A recent promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 uploaded on the channel's official Instagram handle shows hosts Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani welcoming Aoora on stage. He walks to the judges and poses with them, saying, 'Saranghae'. Judge Malaika Arora also compliments him on his silver suit.

For the unversed, Saranghae means 'I love you' in Korean.

Watch the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 promo here:

Aoora is seen dancing with Shiv Thakare on stage. The latter tells him that he will teach him next-level dance. Then, the two dance on the peppy track Main Naagin. Next, they are also seen performing the steps of Gangnam Style.

Netizens reacted to the video and shared their excitement on seeing Aoora on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. One user commented, “Aoora aapne to dhamaka kar Diya hai.” Another wrote, "Loved the promo now can't wait for the performance."

Advertisement

On the other hand, Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba will be seen on the dance reality show's stage supporting her brother. The two will share an emotional moment on the stage as she will share how her brother has always been there for her in the toughest times.

In the upcoming episode, the top 11 contestants will give their best to ensure they make it to the forthcoming rounds. Shoaib Ibrahim, Sangeeta Phogat, Karuna Pandey, Anjali Anand, Shiv Thakare, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha, and wild card contestants – Sagar Parekh, Glenn Saldanha, Dhanashree Verma, and Manisha Rani are the 11 contestants competing against each other.

The current season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani. Celebrities Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi, and Farah Khan are judges of this season. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Abhira feels insecure with Armaan and Roohi's closeness