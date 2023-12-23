Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Archana Puran Singh and her husband Parmeet Sethi joins show for wedding special week

The recent promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 gives a glimpse into an exciting weekend ahead. The show will celebrate wedding special week and to make things even more interesting, veteran couple Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi will join the judges as guests. The forthcoming dance numbers from the contestants will leave the judges as well as special guests spellbound.

Archana Puran Singh graces Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

The official Instagram handle of SonyTV uploaded a video showcasing upcoming performances on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The clip begins with the hosts, Gauahar Khan and Rithwik Dhanjani welcoming the iconic duo, Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi to the stage. They shake a leg with the anchors while entering the show.

As the frame changes, Sreerama Chandra appears on screen with his performance on popular song Janam Janam from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale. The Telugu playback singer actor impresses the judging panel with his swift moves. While Arshad Warsi calls it an ‘Oscar-winning’ performance, Farah Khan states, “Show me what you got. You showed us what you got today.”

In the next part of the video, Shoaib Ibrahim is seen shaking a leg on Saajanji Ghar Aaye. The track was originally featured on Salman Khan and Kajol. Shoaib’s electrifying performance mesmerizes the judges. Commenting on the same, Malaika says, “Hamare hero is shining.”

Advertisement

In the last part of the clip, Anjali Anand sets the stage on fire as she grooves to Ram Chahe Leela from Ram Leela. The actress receives a positive response from the judging panel. Farah Khan praises her and quotes, “Sachchi mein lag raha tha mein kisi ki shaadi dekh rahi hun (I actually felt like watching someone’s wedding).”

The caption on the latest promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 reads, “Dance hoga ghamasan, jab teeno denge ek se ek badhkar performances!

Take a look at the promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 premiered on November 11, 2023. It is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani. The judging panel of this season consists of choreographer Farah Khan, actor Arshad Warsi, and dancing diva Malaika Arora. The show started off with 12 contestants. Some of the famous names who are contending in the 11th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa are Anjali Anand, Sangeeta Phogat, Shiv Thakare, Shoaib Ibrahim, Tanishaa Mukerji, and Vivek Dahiya. Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia and Rajiv Thakur have been eliminated from the show.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan expresses his gratitude to Jitendra and his family; WATCH