Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Are Shivangi Joshi, Shiv Thakare, Manisha Rani and Sumbul Touqeer confirmed contestants?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa makers are gearing up to launch the 11th season of the show and the preparations are on in full swing. As per the format, the show will see eminent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. Ever since Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 makers made an official announcement of its comeback, the fans have been finding it hard to maintain their calm. Several top-notch celebrities have been reportedly approached to participate in the show.

Here are celebs who are approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

According to Times of India's report, popular celebrities like Shivangi Joshi, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and Manisha Rani are the confirmed contestants of the star-studded dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. A source close to the show's production informed the media portal that negotiations are on between the makers and Shivangi, Sumbul, Shiv and Manisha. The source stated that they are working on Shivangi, Shiv, and Sumbul's budget and hoping to lock the deal soon. Well, if things get finalised soon, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will surely grab too much attention as these popular faces will be the contestants.

Take a quick look at the first glimpse of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

Speaking about these four actors' current professional lives, Shivangi Joshi is presently essaying the lead role of Aradhana in Barsatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka opposite Kushal Tandon. On the other hand, Sumbul Touqeer is currently playing the lead role of Kavya in Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. Speaking of Shiv Thakare, he is seen in Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Meanwhile, Manisha Rani recently featured in a music video with Tony Kakkar titled Jamna Paar.

Apart from these actors, Pinkvilla recently informed that several other popular celebrities such as Eisha Singh, Anjali Anand, Surbhi Jyoti, and Twinkle Arora have been approached to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Apart from them, reportedly, Ayesha Singh and Urvashi Dholakia are also in talks with the maker of the dance reality show.

For the uninformed, after several years, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will air again on Sony TV instead of Colors. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 4-11 were aired on Colors as they had bought the rights from Sony TV post-Season 4. The official premiere date and time of the show is yet to be announced.

