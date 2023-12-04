Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik to make special appearance to support brother Shiv Thakare

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is getting the love of the audiences. The makers of the show are trying their best to produce entertaining episodes of the show. Last week, the popular producer, director, and actor Boney Kapoor graced the show and gave his expert opinions on various performances. He praised Shoaib Ibrahim's performance and told him that he would consider him for his upcoming project.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, the audiences will witness a dose of bromance as Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik will be seen gracing the show to support his brother-like friend Shiv Thakare.

Abdu Rozik to support Shiv Thakare in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Abdu Rozik was spotted on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 wherein he interacted with the paparazzi. He informed the paps that he had come to support his brother Shiv Thakare. He mentioned that he is back in Mumbai after more than five months and missed every one.

In his innocent mannerisms, he asked the media personnel if they missed him or not. He also revealed watching Salman Khan's movie Tiger 3 and liked it very much.

Have a look at Abdu Rozik's video here

Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare were also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi wherein Rozik was a guest contestant on the show. He was seen acing a few stunts while he rooted for his friend Shiv Thakare in the show. The duo was seen having a lot of fun in Cape Town where the show was shot.

Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik's bond in Bigg Boss 16

One of the major reasons for the success of Bigg Boss 16 was the friendship that a few contestants had. The show witnessed a few thick bonds between contestants like Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer. The group was named mandali and they proved their friendship as they stayed connected even after the show.

Recently, when Abdu Rozik landed in Mumbai after more than five months, he rushed to meet Shiv Thakare. The duo shared a few glimpses from their reunion.

