Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani to make electrifying entry as wild card contestant

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 boasts a star-studded affair with celebrities participating as contestants and pairing up with choreographers to bring their inner dancer soul before the audience. Meanwhile, there were speculations doing rounds on the internet that Manisha Rani might enter Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wild card contestant. But now, things are finally in place.

Manisha Rani is confirmed as a wild card entrant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

According to the exclusive reports of Zoom/Telly Talk, Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani is all set to appear in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a wild card contestant. Additionally, the reports mention that the social media influencer agreed to the same on December 20.

Well, Manisha Rani is a skilled dancer who never fails to surprise fans with her killer and attractive moves. In fact, you can easily notice that her social media handle has numerous dance videos that show her flaunting her curves.

Have a look at Manisha Rani’s recent dance video:

Manisha Rani on Dance India Dance 5

Did you know that Bigg Boss OTT 2’s second runner-up, Manisha Rani, once appeared for an audition on Dance India Dance 5? A video from 2009 went viral on YouTube that showed the actress in a saree draped in Marathi style. As the young Manisha Rani entered the stage, she covered her face with betel leaves.

During the audition, she shared a funny conversation with the judges and expressed her desire to marry Judge Punit Pathak. Although her dance performance was not up to the mark, according to the judges, Manisha succeeded in winning hearts.

About Manisha Rani

It was her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2 that caused Manisha Rani to rise to immense fame. During her time inside the house, she made headlines for her friendship with Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan. Besides this, her lively and energetic personality on the reality show was also discussed.

She finished up as the second runner-up, while Abhishek Malhan became the 1st runner-up, and Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

