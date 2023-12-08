Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Dipika Kakar reveals Shoaib Ibrahim danced in THIS condition; pens inspiring note

Shoaib Ibrahim is currently juggling responsibilities as a father and contestant at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. One of the recent promos released by Sony TV has the actor giving his best in an upcoming performance. Meanwhile, sharing the video on her social media, Shoaib’s wife, Dipika Kakar pens an inspiring note for him. Here's what she writes.

Dipika Kakar reveals Shoaib Ibrahim danced with broken legs

Taking to her Instagram story, Dipika Kakar shared the promo of Shoaib Ibrahim’s dance performance on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 stage. However, what grabbed our attention is the revelations she made about her husband.

Dipika Kakar wrote, “With broken nail bruised legs & sore body U performed like fire!!!! hardwork always pays off & it will.”

Have a look at Dipika Kakar’s story here:

Shoaib Ibrahim performs on THIS song

In the coming episodes, contestants will perform to impress beautiful actresses Meenakshi Seshadri, and Shoaib Ibrahim will do the same. The Sasural Simar Ka actor will be seen setting the stage on fire with his energetic dance moves on the ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ song from Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty starrer Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

Praising his act, Meenakshi Seshadri says, “Dynamite.” Further, Malaika Arora gives a standing ovation and overwhelming screams, “Aaaaagggg (Fire).”

Watch the promo here:

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

The show falls in the category of the dance reality show where the audience has popular faces from the industry competing against each other. As per the format, every celeb contestant is paired with a choreographer. It was in 2006 that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa aired for the first time on television.

Speaking of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, it started this year on November 11. Hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani, the panel of judges consists of Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, actor Arshad Warsi, and choreographer Farah Khan. This season has 12 contestants competing for the trophy. Some of the big names on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 are Shoaib Ibrahim, Vivek Dahiya, Shiv Thakare, Urvashi Dholakia, Sangeeta Phogat, and Anjali Anand. Further, Aamir Ali is the first contestant to get eliminated.

