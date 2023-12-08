Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Dipika Kakar reveals Shoaib Ibrahim danced in THIS condition; pens inspiring note
Dipika Kakar took to her social media and encouraged her husband while he danced in not-so-well condition on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Heres' what she revealed.
Shoaib Ibrahim is currently juggling responsibilities as a father and contestant at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. One of the recent promos released by Sony TV has the actor giving his best in an upcoming performance. Meanwhile, sharing the video on her social media, Shoaib’s wife, Dipika Kakar pens an inspiring note for him. Here's what she writes.
Dipika Kakar reveals Shoaib Ibrahim danced with broken legs
Taking to her Instagram story, Dipika Kakar shared the promo of Shoaib Ibrahim’s dance performance on the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 stage. However, what grabbed our attention is the revelations she made about her husband.
Dipika Kakar wrote, “With broken nail bruised legs & sore body U performed like fire!!!! hardwork always pays off & it will.”
Have a look at Dipika Kakar’s story here:
Shoaib Ibrahim performs on THIS song
In the coming episodes, contestants will perform to impress beautiful actresses Meenakshi Seshadri, and Shoaib Ibrahim will do the same. The Sasural Simar Ka actor will be seen setting the stage on fire with his energetic dance moves on the ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ song from Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty starrer Main Khiladi Tu Anari.
Praising his act, Meenakshi Seshadri says, “Dynamite.” Further, Malaika Arora gives a standing ovation and overwhelming screams, “Aaaaagggg (Fire).”
Watch the promo here:
About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11
The show falls in the category of the dance reality show where the audience has popular faces from the industry competing against each other. As per the format, every celeb contestant is paired with a choreographer. It was in 2006 that Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa aired for the first time on television.
Speaking of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, it started this year on November 11. Hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani, the panel of judges consists of Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, actor Arshad Warsi, and choreographer Farah Khan. This season has 12 contestants competing for the trophy. Some of the big names on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 are Shoaib Ibrahim, Vivek Dahiya, Shiv Thakare, Urvashi Dholakia, Sangeeta Phogat, and Anjali Anand. Further, Aamir Ali is the first contestant to get eliminated.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.
ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shoaib Ibrahim gets heartwarming surprise from wife Dipika Kakar, sister Saba on sets
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more