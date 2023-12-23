Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Dipika Kakar treats everyone to home-cooked biryani; judge Farah Khan compliments

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is set to get interesting and the participants have something to look forward to this weekend as Dipika Kakar will treat them to home-cooked biryani. The actress, whose husband Shoaib Ibrahim is currently a participant will grace the show with ‘dawat’ for the participants, hosts and judges.

A recent promo of the dance-based reality show gives a glimpse of everyone enjoying the Dipika's home-cooked delicacy.

Dipika Kakar treats everyone to Biryani on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets

The recent promo of Jhalak Dikhha Jaa 11 uploaded on the channel’s official social media handle shows Dipika Kakar on the stage. She stands next to her husband, contestant Shoaib Ibrahim and says, “Dipika ki dawat pesh ki jaye. (Let’s present Dipika’s feast).” One of the contestants screams, “Dawaaatt!”

Judges also get excited and Farah Khan exclaims, “Ohho!” Shoaib serves the biryani on the plates and host Rithvik Dhanjani gives them to the contestants and Shoaib gives them to the judges. As Malaika Arora and Farah Khan gorge on the biryani, the latter gives a thumbs-up to Dipika with food in her mouth.

Watch the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 promo here:

Dipika Kakar prepares 20 kgs of Biryani

A few days back, Dipika Kakar who vlogs regularly shared in her vlog that she cooked almost 20 kgs of biryani for the cast and crew of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She shared in the vlog how she prepared the food alone. She had also cooked raita and shahi tukda.

In her vlog, she shared that she cooked 10 kgs of chicken and more than 8 kgs of rice. The actress also stated how much she enjoys cooking and feeding others.

On the wedding special episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Archana Puran Singh and her husband Parmeet Sethi will also join the contestants.

On the other hand, contestant Vivek Dahiya's wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya will also surprise her husband on the show. The actress will get on her knees and propose to her husband and perform on a song for him.

