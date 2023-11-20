Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Divyanka Tripathi pays surprise visit on sets for husband Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Dahiya is currently winning hearts with his performances in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The actor was probably the last one to get locked for the show and has been giving everyone tough competition.

While Vivek gives his all for the show, his wife Divyanka also supports him in this new journey. As the team was shooting for the episode today on the sets, Divyanka Tripathi reached the sets of the show.

Divyanka Tripathi visits Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets

Divyanka Tripathi reached the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and briefly interacted with the media. She mentioned that she is on a personal visit to her husband. She revealed that she is heading to her hometown Bhopal and thus thought to pay him a visit on the sets before leaving the town.

Divyanka Tripathi appeared on the previous episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 to support her husband

In the previous episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Vivek Dahiya's wife Divyanka Tripathi was called to grace the stage and motivate her husband. Vivek revealed that after marrying Divyanka, people have been addressing him as Divyanka Tripathi's husband, and through the show, he wants to make her proud of him. Divyanka stated that she is indeed very proud of him.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein wherein Dahiya entered in a cameo role. Since the duo were looking to settle down, they got married soon after.

Divyanka Tripathi missed visiting her hometown in Diwali

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Divyanka had mentioned staying back in Mumbai for Diwali as Vivek had his rehearsals.

She had said, "This Diwali, we will be at home, here in Mumbai which is quite unusual as we always celebrate the festival with our families either in Chandigarh or in Bhopal. This year, since Vivek is extremely busy with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, we decided to stay here and celebrate the festival in Mumbai."

