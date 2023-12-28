Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Divyanka Tripathi REACTS to Vivek Dahiya’s elimination in front of her

In a shocking turn of events, Vivek Dahiya got eliminated from the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The actor-dancer who gave his best and showcased some stellar performances got eliminated last weekend during the wedding special episode. However, this news came as a heartbreak not just for his fans, but for his wife Divyanka Tripathi. Now, the actress has reacted to the news.

Divyanka Tripathi reacts to Vivek Dahiya’s elimination in front of her

Netizens have criticised the makers for bringing Divyanka Tripathi on the show. They are of the opinion that the makers did it for TRP as they knew Vivek Dahiya was going to get eliminated and announcing it in front of his wife is ‘brutal’.

Taking to social media, Divyanka Tripathi reacted to the netizens’ comments. She shared that it was indeed heartbreaking. The actress wrote, “In all honesty, the beautiful moment didn’t remain that special after the result. Joy taken away in an hrs time.”

During the last episode, audiences witnessed the romance of two of the most loved celebrity couples in the industry- Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya. While Dipika treated everyone on the show to mouth-watering biryani and shahi tukda cooked by the actress herself, Divyanka dressed up in her wedding lehenga to surprise her husband with a special performance.

The shaadi special episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 was a star-studded affair with guests Archana Puran Singh and her husband, Parmeet Sethi gracing the show.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Talking about the reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, popular actors Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani are hosting the show. Popular celebrities Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan, and Malaika Arora are the judges of the show. Until now, four contestants have been eliminated, namely, Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Rajiv Thakur, and Vivek Dahiya.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 airs on Sony Entertainment Television from 9:30 pm onwards every Saturday and Sunday. Viewers can also stream the show on Sony LIV.

