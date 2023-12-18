Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Emotional Arshad Warsi praises Anjali Anand; recalls being jobless for three years

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Farah Khan won't be able to judge an episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. As a result, the show's producers brought in dance expert Marzi Pestonji to take her place as a judge.

We also revealed that the show will feature a teen ka tadka theme, where a special guest choreographer will join the dancing duo. We exclusively revealed that Sanam Johar will be joining Vivek Dahiya and Lipsa, while Paul Marshal will team up with Sreeram Chandra and Sonali Kar.

Anjali Anand's performance leaves Arshad Warsi emotional

Anjali Anand and choreographer partner Danny Fernandes were joined by Ruel Dausan Varindani. The trio performed an electrifying number on a Mumbaiya song. They were dressed as Circuit from Munnabhai MBBS which left Arshad Warsi emotional and nostalgic.

Towards the end of their act, the trio asked for a 'jaadu ki jhappi' from Arshad Warsi and he gave them a bear hug.

Have a look at the recent promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Arshad Warsi praises Anjali Anand and recalls his struggle

Arshad Warsi expressed his admiration for Anjali Anand's impressive determination. He praised her for constantly striving to improve and never giving up on her performances.

On watching them perform as Circuit, Arshad expressed his gratitude for being a part of the much-loved Munnabhai MBBS. He recalled being jobless for three years and then Munna Bhai MBBS came in his career and since then, there's no looking back for the actor.

Advertisement

He said that if someone has talent, nobody can bring them down. They have to work hard and never give up. He pointed out that Anjali possesses these qualities, which makes him think highly of her.

Malaika Arora's comment for Anjali Anand

Malaika Arora also gave a shout-out to Anjali Anand for her amazing performance that had a genuine touch. However, Malaika did recognize the effort put in by the trio but praised them for making it all seem effortless. The actress also admired Anand's determination and resilience.

To make things more exciting, Arshad Warsi joined the trio and performed as Circuit on the popular song 'M Bole Toh' track from the actor's popular movie.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 EXCLUSIVE : Marzi Pestonji to replace Farah Khan for this week