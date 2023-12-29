Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Farah Khan asks Malaika Arora if she will get married in 2024; Watch latter’s reaction

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is keeping the audiences hooked to the television screens with its stellar performances from the contestants. Besides the dance performances, the show entertains with the funny banters and equations that the judges- Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, and Arshad Warsi share. Now, in a recent video uploaded by the official channel of the show, Farah Khan is seen questioning Malaika Arora about her marriage plans.

Farah Khan and Malaika Arora’s conversation

The video shows Farah Khan taking a card and asking a series of questions to her fellow judge Malaika Arora. She starts with, “2024 mein Malaika, kya aap single parent-cum-actress se double parent-cum-actress banne wali hain? (Are you going to become double parent-cum-actress from a single-parent-cum-actress in 2024?)”

The actress fails to understand the sarcasm and asks, “Iske liye mujhe kisiko god mein lena padhega? Iska matlab kya hain? (Do I have to carry someone in my arms for this? What does it mean?)” The audience and the participants laugh out hearing her response.

Watch Malaika Arora's reaction here:

Host Gauahar Khan helps clear the confusion and says, “Iska matlab hai kya aapki shaadi hone wali hain? (This means are you going to get married?)” Without thinking, the actress immediately replies, “Agar koi hain toh 100% mein shaadi kar lungi. (If there’s somebody, I will get married for sure).”

Advertisement

Taken back by her reply, Farah Khan asks, “Koi hain kya, bohot hain (There are many).” “Nahi, by koi hain I mean koi puchega shaadi ke liye toh mein kar lungi shaadi (No, if somebody asks me for marriage, then I will get married),” explains the Bollywood actress further.

Everyone laughs hearing Malaika Arora’s response and Arshad Warsi adds, “Ye tareeka galat hain. (This is wrong).” The actress gives a smile and adds, “Once bitten, twice very shy.”

The video was uploaded yesterday with the caption, "Malaika ne diya ek bahot hi important sawal ka jawab! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa, Sat-Sun, raat 9:30 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi catches Vivek Dahiya sleeping while she is talking; Here’s what happened next