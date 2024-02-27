Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is currently in the last leg. The show will soon conclude with the nation getting to know the ultimate winner of the show. The top 5 finalists on the show are Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreeram Chandra, Manisha Rani, and Dhanashree Verma. The makers and contestants will soon shoot for the grand finale of the show. And ahead of the big day, Shoaib Ibrahim shared fun pictures from the rehearsals.

Shoaib Ibrahim shares fun pictures with crew

Shoaib Ibrahim has been one of the consistent performers on the show. The actor has been getting rave reviews from the audiences as well as the judges for his performances. As the show heads for its grand finale, the Ajooni actor took to Instagram and shared a fun picture with the crew. He wrote, "FINAL COUNTDOWN BEGINS After 17 weeks of hard work… when u are rehearsing for ur finale act!!! ek fun click to banta hai what say…???

Have a look at the post by Shoaib Ibrahim about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale-

As Ibrahim posted the picture with the above caption, his wife and Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar responded to the picture with a comment reading: Bilkul banta hai!!!!

Advertisement

Shoaib Ibrahim on qualifying for the finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shoaib stated that his journey in the show began to fulfill his wife Dipika's dream; however, with time, the journey became a learning experience and helped him grow as a performer and as a person.

He added, "Each performance has been a journey of self-discovery, allowing me to express myself in ways I never thought possible. Winning or losing in the finale is not the end goal for me. The journey, the experiences, and the memories I have created will stay with me forever. I am thankful for every vote, every cheer, and every word of encouragement that has brought me to this moment."

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 EXCLUSIVE: Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani and other finalists talk about their journey