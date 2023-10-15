Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Gauahar Khan confirms being part of the show; Is she a contestant or host? Find out

After the grand success of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the makers are now gearing up for the 11th edition of the popular dance reality show. Every season we see prominent celebrities from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. Among all the rumored contestants' names, popular actress Gauahar Khan was also said to be a part of the star-studded dance reality show.

Gauahar Khan confirms being part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

Now, finally, Gauahar Khan has reacted to this news and has confirmed to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. However, Gauahar will not be seen as a contestant, instead, the actress will be seen hosting the popular reality show. Congratulating his ladylove, Gauahar's husband, Zaid Darbar, wrote, " My best person doing what she does best, no matter what the genre! I couldn't be more proud of you and I'm even more excited to see you host! Congratulations @gauaharkhan." Replying to his good wish, Gauahar replied, "Thank you my jaanu."

Take a quick look at the first glimpse of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

For the uninformed, Gauahar Khan was seen as a contestant in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 and emerged as the first runner-up of the show. Reportedly, Rithvik Dhanjani will also be seen accompanying Gauahar on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 and will be co-hosting the show. Rithvik was also a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Speaking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Pinkvilla recently informed that several other popular celebrities such as Eisha Singh, Anjali Anand, Surbhi Jyoti, and Twinkle Arora have been approached to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Apart from them, reportedly, Ayesha Singh and Urvashi Dholakia are also in talks with the maker of the dance reality show. Also, Shivangi Joshi, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer and Manisha Rani are reportedly confirmed for the show.

Also, after several years, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will air again on Sony TV instead of Colors. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 4-11 were aired on Colors as they had bought the rights from Sony TV post-Season 4. The official premiere date and time of the 11th season is yet to be announced.

