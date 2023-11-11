Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Gauahar Khan’s hosting to celebrity contestants; 5 reasons it is a MUST WATCH

This Diwali, the much-anticipated dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is returning on television. Only a few hours are left for the grand premiere. Many popular television actors, including Shoaib Ibrahim, and Vivek Dahiya, among others will put on their dancing shoes.

This season promises quintessential entertainment, power-packed performances, a talented judging panel, a star-studded lineup, and a myriad of surprises. Get ready for an unforgettable evening.

Check out these 5 reasons why you should not miss the magical evening a miss.

Strong Judging Panel

Brace yourself for the sassiest, most talented, and most fabulous judging panel comprising the trio - Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora. The three judges have different requirements and will judge the contestants accordingly.

Farah Khan, the dance dynamo, seeks contestants who will bring versatility to their performances. Arshad Warsi, the master of charm, looks for expression and ehsaas – not just dance moves but also the right facial expressions. Malaika Arora seeks contestants with the most confident, bold attitude.

In Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, they're not just there to judge; but to entertain and also show their own dance moves on the floor. It's not just contestant who will get to learn from them, but surely, viewers will also have their takeaways.

Celebrity Contestants

The competition intensifies with a stellar list of contestants, each ready to set the stage ablaze. From the dynamic Shiv Thakare to the ever-charming Urvashi Dholakia and the versatile Aamir Ali, the diverse mix ensures an unpredictable dance extravaganza. Expect mesmerizing performances from Sreerama Chandra, the graceful Shoaib Ibrahim, vivacious Tanishaa Mukerji, and more, each bringing unique style and flair to make this Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season a visual spectacle.

Tanishaa Mukerji and Aamir Ali are returning to television screens after a long hiatus, and viewers cannot wait to see what they have in store.

There are twelve contestants in total to set the stage on fire and each contestant will surely bring their own charm to the dance floor.

Ritvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan: Charismatic Host Duo

This season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa introduces an enigmatic hosting pair – Ritvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan. Familiar faces in the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa family, their exceptional hosting skills come with a unique insider's perspective.

Having been contestants in earlier seasons, their journey from the dance floor to hosting adds a special allure to the show. With an understanding of the excitement, performance, and thrill, Ritvik and Gauahar promise to infuse each episode with infectious energy and wit, ensuring an engaging and delightful experience for the audience.

Also, Gauahar Khan is returning to the television screens after giving birth to her son, Zehaan this year. She was also a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3. Ritvik Dhanjani was seen on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6.

Festive Mood with Theme 'Yeh Diwali Jhalak Wali'

As everyone gears up to celebrate the festival of lights, the contestants are all geared up to make this Diwali a remarkable one with electrifying performances that embrace the festive spirit. Expect a stage adorned with Diwali decorations, contestants bedecked in festive glam, and an atmosphere so vibrant that it will turn your family time into a Diwali blockbuster.

With performances set to set the screens on fire, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa promises an evening full of Diwali magic and entertainment that's not to be missed.

Exciting Twists and Star-Studded Surprises Await on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'

The thrill of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa doesn't conclude with the performances; there's a medley of surprises awaiting viewers that'll get their hearts racing with excitement. Geeta Phogat, the powerhouse, is set to amplify the energy by supporting her sister Sangeeta Phogat, promising a family-backed performance that's bound to set the dance floor ablaze.

Adding to the drama, TV sensation Dipika Kakar will grace the dance floor alongside her charming husband Shoaib Ibrahim, serving some serious couple goals infused with dance-floor romance, a delightful treat that will make hearts skip a beat.

Hold onto your funny bones because the comedy king Kiku Sharda steps out from behind the scenes to support the hilarious Rajiv Thakur. And if that's not enough to quicken pulses, the maestro of Bollywood, Karan Johar, is making a grand return! His presence won't just be as a guest; he's the secret to spice up the competition and bolster the confidence of the fabulous contestants. These star-studded surprises are sure to elevate the entertainment quotient of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 to a whole new level.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's season 11 is set to go on-air today on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, from 9:30 pm onwards every Saturday and Sunday.

