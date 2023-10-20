Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Is Vivek Dahiya participating in Arshad Warsi, Malaika Arora and Farah Khan's show?

The much anticipated and star-studded dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is all set to hit the floors and fans can't keep calm. Several prominent names from the entertainment world have been roped in to be a part of this show. The makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 have raised the excitement bars by releasing back-to-back promos. On October 18, the names of the confirmed contestants were revealed by the makers. Now, one more name that has been added to the list is Vivek Dahiya.

Vivek Dahiya to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

According to India Today's report, popular actor Vivek Dahiya, who is popular for his stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is the 11th confirmed contestant of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Yes, you read that right! Vivek will be starring in a TV show after a really long time and his fans will truly be delighted to know this. Along with Vivek, the report also said that singer Sreerama Chandra will be the 12th contestant of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Take a look at Vivek Dahiya's post here-

Speaking about Vivek Dahiya's work life, the actor recently featured in a film titled Chal Zindagi which was released in the theatres on May 26. He has been a part of several shows like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Nach Baliye 8, Qayamat Ki Raat and more. Meanwhile, Sreerama Chandra has sung songs for several films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chhichhore, and Race 3.

Everything you need to know about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

Filmmaker Farah Khan, actress Malaika Arora, and actor Arshad Warsi will be seen seated as the esteemed judges in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Popular actors Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani will be seen hosting the show.

Speaking about the confirmed contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, the actors who are all set to show their best dance moves are Shoaib Ibrahim, Urvashi Dholakia, Shiv Thakare, Aamir Ali, Rajiv Thakur, Anjali Anand, Tanishaa Mukerji, Sangeeta Phogat, Karuna Pandey and Adrija Sinha. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is set to kick off on November 11, 2023, with episodes airing every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. on Sony TV.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: When and where to watch Arshad Warsi, Malaika Arora and Farah Khan's show?