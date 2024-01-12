Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani performs on Tip Tip Barsa Paani; says ‘Finale tak kahi hilne wale nahi hai’

Manisha Rani, who rose to fame after her stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2, is currently winning praise for her jaw-dropping dance moves on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. The social media star is leaving no stone unturned to mesmerize the judges as well as viewers. In the forthcoming episode, Manisha will leave everyone spellbound with her rendition of special guest Raveena Tandon’s iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

Manisha Rani is certain about making it to the finale

The official Instagram handle of SonyTV uploaded a promo giving a sneak peek into the upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. It shows the Mast Mast girl of Bollywood, Raveena Tandon adding more charm to the show by making an entry as a special guest for the week. She shakes a leg on her popular hits before taking the seat.

As the frame changes, Manisha Rani is seen burning the stage with her sultry moves on Raveena’s famous track Tip Tip Barsa Pani from the film Mohra. As she completes her performance, an impressed Arshad Warsi says, “Aap kahin mat jayeiga (Don’t go anywhere).” Manisha gives a confident reply and states, “Finale tak hum kahin nahi hilne wale. Aap tension free rahiye (I will not move from here till the finale. You be stress free).” Manisha Rani also gets into a fun banter with Malaika Arora.

Advertisement

Viewers also get a glimpse of Shiv Thakare’s performance in the coming weekend. He will give a spooky twist to Raveena and Ajay Devgn’s song Saaton Janam Mein Tere. Arshad will end up calling his act ‘Deadly’.

The caption of the promo reads, “Saare contestants lekar aaye hain apna A-game karne ravishing Raveena Tandon ko impress.”

Take a look at the latest promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11:

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani. The judging panel of this season consists of choreographer Farah Khan, actor Arshad Warsi (https://www.pinkvilla.com/celebrity/arshad-warsi), and dancing diva Malaika Arora. The show returned to its OG channel, Sony TV after a gap of 12 long years. It premiered on November 11, 2023.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 started with 12 contestants. Till now, five contestants namely Aamir Ali, Urvashi Dholakia, Rajiv Thakur, Vivek Dahiya, and Tanishaa Mukerji have been eliminated from the show. Awez Darbar, Dhanashree Varma, Manisha Rani, Sagar Parekh, RJ Glenn Saldanha, and Nikhita Gandhi have recently joined the celebrity dance reality show as wild card participants.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar drops adorable PIC with Ruhaan, pens caption for Shoaib Ibrahim, ‘When papa is busy at work’